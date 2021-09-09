Saline Main Street's Downtown Military & Veteran Banners for Fall 2021!

SALINE, MI (September 7, 2021) – Saline Main Street brings back our annual banner project to commemorate veterans and active duty military! This Veterans Day, the organization will team up with Saline's DPW to once again line the streets of Downtown Saline with the faces of locally connected women and men who have served or are currently enlisted in the US Armed Forces.

We invite residents and stakeholders of Saline to honor your friends, family and loved ones by dedicating a banner in their honor. Download the application here.

Here is an overview of this hometown hero banner project –

Each double-sided, full-color banner will be custom designed with the image and name of an honoree , her/his/ their military branch and dates of service or war/conflict.

The fee to purchase a banner is $100. The application submission deadline for this year’s installation is October 1, 2021. Banner application forms are available on the Saline Main Street website (salinemainstreet.org), at Saline City Hall (100 N Harris Street) and the Saline Main Street Office.

If you have questions, email director@salinemainstreet.org or call 734-717-7406.