The Monroe Trojans take on the Saline Hornets in key battle. Live reporting from Hornet Stadium

The Hornets play their second home game of the season, this time against the Monroe Trojans. The following is a live report of the action.

The game starts with a unfortunate twist for the Hornets, as Sam Frush fumbles the opening kickoff. The Trojans take over at Saline’s 25, but the Hornets defense makes a huge stand! They stop the Trojans on a fourth down quarterback run.

A big third down conversion from Carr to Baldwin down the right sideline. Baldwin has been such a huge emergence, as he’s really helped out this depleted Hornets weapons. Carr danced around the pocket and fires a strike to Gavin Mesman in the back corner on third down for the score. Saline 7 - Monroe 0

Another big Carr strike precedes a Hornet touchdown, this time to Winston for 40 yards. Niethammer powers in for touchdown run from 3 yards out, capitalizing off the big play.

Saline 13 - Monroe 0

Carr continues to impress, as he drops a deep ball into the waiting arms of Roman Laurio. This passing game is on a roll, and is shredding the Trojans defense.



Saline 20 - Monroe 0

This Hornets defense has been phenomenal. After another stop, the Hornets offense rams it down Monroe’s throats, and Carr finds Dylan Messman. Both the Messman brothers have scored, and the rout is on at Hornet Stadium.

Saline 28 - Monroe 0



The Hornets defense has led the way tonight, but the offense has managed the clock and converted on scoring opportunities. This time it’s Senior Blaise Blastos who scampers in, and he’s mobbed by his teammates on the sidelines. This teams chemistry is apparent, and their ability to play both sides of the ball is growing by the week. Saline 34 - Monroe 0

Monroe is able to defeat the shoutout, as there QB completes one of his only passes of the game. The Trojans are able to put up a touchdown against mostly second stringers. Saline 34 - Monroe 7

The Hornets run the clock out and a dominating effort is completed. Saline ran the ball well and the defense put in their best effort yet.

Final Score: Saline 34 - Monroe 7

The Hornets take on the Skyline Eagles next Friday, at 7 pm.