Saline Main Street's Trunk or Treat is Coming Wednesday Oct 27th!

Saline Main Street’s Halloween Family Event | Wednesday October 27, 2021 6:30 to 8:30PM

Our kooky spooky Downtown Halloween party is on! Calling all #groovyghoulies to come celebrate at one of our all time fave holiday events – it’s time for Saline Main Street’s funky Trunk or Treat. Our cool volunteers headed up by Karen Carrigan (yes the one and only, our amazing downtown barrista extraordinaire!) have been working nonstop to plan a family-friendly, safe and spacious goodie fest for Saline’s little ghosts and goblins, and on October 27th it’s all happening right here in Downtown Saline!

Yikes! Won’t you join us???

Saline Main Street has rounded up a great bunch of local sponsors and groups to park their autos in the lots behind the corner of W Michigan Avenue and N Ann Arbor Street (alternating spaces), and all along W McKay Street (alternating sides). Their trunks will be filled with goodies and prizes for great scads of trick-or-treaters. DJ Aaron from Throw Yo Hands Up Entertainment will be spinning music with a cool dance area for kids and adults alike. There will be lots of games, yummies and family fun for everyone! City of Saline fire truck and police car – and did we mention mesmerizing shows by Magic Joe and an awesome fire dance by Ring of Steel???

The event will be located in the parking lots behind Hartman Insurance and Key Bank and all along neighboring McKay Street, which will be closed for ideal spacing and strolling.

Find parking and the official drop off area at the corner of N Lewis and W McKay streets in the St. Paul’s Church gravel lot.

Enter the event all along closed W McKay Street at the Key Bank ATM. There will be no lines. People will be invited to stroll along, maintain social distancing and visit trunks in any order with the ability to avoid crowding.

Portable restrooms will be placed at the entrance and inside the event.

Mark your calendars – and, check us at www.salinemainstreet.org or on Facebook for more details!