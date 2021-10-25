Trunk or Treat in Downtown Saline This Wednesday Night!

It’s the long-awaited return of Saline Main Street’s funky Trunk or Treat! We've been working nonstop to host our family-friendly goodie fest for your little ghosts and goblins, and it’s all landing right here in Downtown Saline. We'd love to have you come along! Located in the lots behind Hartman Insurance and Key Bank in Downtown Saline and all along McKay Street. Tons of space and goodies galore.

Music by DJ Throw Ya Hands UP! Tricks by none other than Magic Joe! And, flickering dancing flames that mesmerize, courtesy of Ring of Steel!

For more info, click here!