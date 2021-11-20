11-20-2021 5:33am
Saline Farmers Market at Liberty School Saturday
The Saline Farmers Market is indoors at Liberty School starting Saturday. The Farmers Market opens at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.
Liberty School is located at 7265 N. Ann Arbor St. Farmers Market guests are asked to enter using the entrance by the gym.
Mask use is required.
This week's vendors include:
- Nirit’s Gluten Free Bakery - sweets, breads and more - all gluten-free!
- Taylor Farms - eggs, poultry
- Black Diesel Coffee - whole and ground coffee, coffee by the cup
- Kapnick Orchards - pastries, cider, nut butters, produce
- Pick Michigan - produce, eggs, mushrooms
- The Cheese People of Grand Rapids - wide variety of cheese
- Delice Patisserie - croissants, cookies and other French pastries
- Seasoning Solutions - dried herbs and spices, premade meals
- Noggle Farms - wide variety of beef cuts
- Nancy Petosky - fleece blankets, corn bags (great for stressed shoulders!)
- Marks Farm - plants, produce, eggs
- Srodek's Campau Polish Foods - sausage, bacon, ham, pirogi and more
- Madison’s Closet and Farm - jams, pickles, pie filling and produce
- Smitten & Moxy - breads, sweets and more - all Keto friendly!