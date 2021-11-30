The Chamber of Commerce & Saline Main Street Collab | Winter Wonderland & Holiday Parade Weekend!

First Ever Winter Wonderland in Downtown Saline!

Starting Friday night Dec 3rd and running through Sunday Dec 5th, it's Saline Main Street's premiere Winter Wonderland event throughout the weekend of the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce's Iconic Holiday Parade "Home for the Holidays!"

Saline Main Street presents on Dec 3rd | 6 till 9 PM!

Join us for a Candlelight Vigil on the Holiday Square at S Ann Arbor (closed for weekend festivities). Fire pits will be burning and crackling 6 till 9 PM. Light a luminary for someone special and gather as we dedicate the holiday square to our beloved community leaders, Heather Feldkamp and Taylor Jacobsen with a very special tribute. Starts at 6PM with the lighting of the luminaries.

All day Saturday Winter Wonderland adventures!

Dec 4th | 11 AM till 9:30 PM

Join us as we ring out our joy for the season with beautiful sounds from our local Handbell Choir (at noon) in the S Ann Arbor Street Square. Cocoa Crawl throughout downtown from noon till closing at our participating businesses! Toast marshmallows and make s'mores at the pits and play Reindeer Games all day.

Saturday at 5:30PM

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce -- Home for the Holidays Parade glides through the heart of Downtown Saline! Fire pits will remain going till 9:30 PM. Most businesses will be open late and restaurants will be serving food and cocktails way beyond the parade's end.

Sunday Dec 5th | Noon till 4PM

The Saline Area Schools Ten Tones Chorale will be caroling around Downtown Saline, starting at 1 PM in the Holiday Square. All your favorite songs!

Holiday Animal Friends Petting Zoo from Chamberlin Pony behind McPherson Local, Enchanted Oven, Earth Elements and Rock Paper Scissors (Saline) in Hartman Insurance parking lot from 2 PM till 3! Alpacas, Dolly the Horse, sheep, mini pony, a sweet donkey and more! Fire pits will be going from noon till 4PM.

Join us all month long for fun, merriment and winter shenanigans! After all, there's always a little magic outside in Downtown Saline. #saltcity #perfectpinchofhome

For great holiday gift giving, check out our Holiday Shopping Guide here. And see you downtown! #shopsmall #eatlocal #saltcity #perfectpinchofhome #homefortheholidays