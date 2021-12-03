How You Can Help Saline Area Social Service Help Saline This Holiday Season

The community of Saline has a tradition of giving back during the holiday season. No organization does more to help people in need than Saline Area Social Service.

We asked Saline Area Social Service Director Anne Cummings how the community could give back during the holiday season. She provided these options:

Navya Fill the Shuttle Holiday Food Drive . Now through Dec 15 Navya will be collecting shelf-stable food for SASS. From 1 to 4 p.m., Dec. 4, and 2-5 p.m, Dec. 10, Navya will have a shuttle located at Busch’s to fill with food!

Check out priority items needed on Facebook. Updated weekly (link)

- Purchase $10 Simply Give gift cards at Meijer on Dec.11 and Meijer will match gift card purchases Bridgewater Bank Tavern Annual Toy Drive for SASS and Live Music on Dec. 1 7. Bring in new, unwrapped toys on this day and receive 10 percent off your bill!

7. Bring in new, unwrapped toys on this day and receive 10 percent off your bill! The Saline Area Fire Department Toy Drive. Now through Dec.18 SAFD is collecting toys for Saline children in need this holiday season.

Now through Dec.18 SAFD is collecting toys for Saline children in need this holiday season. Quilting Season Stocking Drive benefiting Saline Area Social Service. Stop by local businesses like Steadfast Chiropractic between now and Dec. 23 to purchase stockings made by Quilting Season volunteers. Donations go toward holiday gifts for Seniors in our community.

You can also donate money to Saline Area Social Service by clicking here.