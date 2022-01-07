FABFEB! Unlock Crazy Amazing Downtown Deals All February Long

Fabulously Local February Buttons are back!

These very special annual lapel pins are an awesome way to show your Shop Small pride -- and the key to unlocking great great deals in all of our Saline Main Street businesses throughout the whole month of February!

The winter months are really tough on small shops and restaurants. Business is super slow and not much is going on, especially when it's cold out. But the FABFEB pin really does make a shopping and/or dining trip to Downtown Saline hugely worth it! Head to our FABFEB Deals Page by clicking here and you'll see what we mean!

Find out more about the Fab Feb lapel button at our website or by inquiring at Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack and at Earth Elements.

If you need yours shipped, you can order with PayPal. A credit card fee of $1 and shipping costs for $3 will be added. To avoid these fees, purchase your button directly at Mac's or Earth Elements!

You can also make arrangements to purchase and pick-up at Saline Main Street by calling 734-717-7406 while supplies last.

And, remember that parking in Downtown Saline is always FREE! Find where to park here.

Please -- you MUST wear your FABFeb button at time of purchase or as it satisfies individual rules established by participating businesses. Thank you❤️!