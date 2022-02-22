Exciting Project by Salt Valley Arts is Featured at the 109 Cultural Exchange

Sum of the Parts

February 22, 2022

Come to Downtown Saline and find the latest project by regional artists at The 109 (109 W Michigan Avenue). Don't miss your chance to view SVA's collaborative art installation, Sum of the Parts!

So what exactly is a collab art installation?

Salt Valley Arts has taken a well-known work of art and divided it onto a grid. Check it out and learn more here!

Each participating artist created a square that matched one part of the grid and reproduced it in multimedia - quilt, paint, bead, weave or knit, pompoms, wood, colored paper, feathers - anything that could adhere to foam core board was fair game.

SVA artists have already installed the grid at The 109 Cultural Exchange in Downtown Saline, with new parts being added every few days. Folks are invited to Guess The Sum and try to figure out the famous work of art to be revealed. Pictures of the installation will be posted on Salt Valley Arts's Facebook site as well as at their website.

But be quick! The first person to submit a correct guess of the artist and artwork will receive a $25 gift card or one year membership to Salt Valley Arts! Can't guess the artwork quite yet? Salt Valley Arts will be giving four runner up prizes TBA drawn from correct guesses (one correct guess per person -- duplicate guesses from the same person won't count!}.

The 109 will be open for viewing on Wednesdays from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm, Thursdays from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm, and Fridays 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

The Sum of the Parts Show will run through Thursday March 10th, 2022.