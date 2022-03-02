Changes are coming to Smokehouse 52 BBQ in Downtown Saline!

From Warren Bowen | Saline/Chelsea MI –

People who know Phil Tolliver understand that he is always moving forward! Whether its changes to Smokehouse 52’s menu, the types of services his restaurant business offers – or in this case, persevering in the face of adversity. “We have embarked upon a change at the Saline location that entails an internal renovation to accommodate our new business model – a fast casual style Smokehouse 52 BBQ” shared Tolliver, owner of Smokehouse 52 BBQ.

In case you are wondering, a ‘fast casual’ restaurant offers quick to go orders with several tables for dining in, but only counter service. “The main differences that you will see besides the layout, are that there's no bar service or servers to take orders at your table. We are still very much focused on bringing high-quality BBQ to the residents and visitors of Saline and the surrounding communities, only with a slightly different twist,” said Warren Bowen, Director of Operations. You will see most of your favorite items on the new menu, including but not limited to the PigMac Sandwich, award-winning Main St. Mac & Cheese, the traditional smoked BBQ sandwiches, and much more. They will also be offering specials on a regular basis, the first being hand-dredged, homemade catfish bites.

Smokehouse 52 also has some very exciting plans for the former bar side of their Saline location. In the coming months, you will find a new concept in that space called “Rickhouse 12” – a unique experience that will be sure to gain interest very quickly.

Please stay turned for more details!