Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Mar 4 - Sunday, Mar 6

It's going to feel a lot like spring this weekend! Here's a quick look at the weather.

Weekend weather: Friday, Mar 4 - Sunday, Mar 6

Friday March 4

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 41° Low: 28° with a 4% chance of snow with 5 mph winds from the S.

Saturday March 5

Rain overnight.

High: 62° Low: 56° with a 8% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the SSE.

Sunday March 6

Possible light rain in the morning.

High: 60° Low: 32° with a 71% chance of rain with 20 mph winds from the WSW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.