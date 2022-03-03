3-03-2022 5:03pm
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Mar 4 - Sunday, Mar 6
It's going to feel a lot like spring this weekend! Here's a quick look at the weather.
Friday March 4
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 41° Low: 28° with a 4% chance of snow with 5 mph winds from the S.
Saturday March 5
Rain overnight.
High: 62° Low: 56° with a 8% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the SSE.
Sunday March 6
Possible light rain in the morning.
High: 60° Low: 32° with a 71% chance of rain with 20 mph winds from the WSW.
