Salt Springs Brewery is on the Ann Arbor Area Craft Pass!

The Ann Arbor Area Craft Pass is now live! Folks, you can now sign up for this local craft pass and begin checking into our local breweries and distilleries. Just go here --

https://www.annarbor.org/craftpass

What is it? The A3 Craft Pass is a free digital experience to explore craft breweries and distilleries throughout Washtenaw County.

How it works! Sign up for the pass at the link above by providing your name, email address and mobile phone number. A link will be sent to your phone which opens a passport and directs you the home screen. Nothing to download!





Pass holders will check in at locations through GPS on their phones. After checking in at 8 locations, participants will receive a collectable Craft Pass pint glass (Limit one glass per completed passport, while supplies last. Limit one digital passport per person, per year.)

And yep, Salt Springs Brewery is on the craft Pass! Bring you, your friends and your #craftpass to Downtown Saline and enjoy our shops and sidewalks. And then, please follow up your fun shop and stroll with your craft pass for some of Salt's award winning brew in their beautiful repurposed church brewery right here on S Ann Arbor Street.

Thank you Destination Ann Arbor and Salt Springs Brewery for this cool county-wide crawl, y'all!