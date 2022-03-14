Stully's Community Ed Basketball Recap: Datway Academy Takes The Tournament

Stully's Final Recap

Round #1

8:00am

(5)Prestige Worldwide-55 V (4)Big Baller Company-42

My Prediction:

In a re-match from the regular season that saw BBC pull out a buzzer-beater victory, this will be a great game to start the day. A big-time rivalry coupled with a single-elimination format will have both teams battling, even at 8am! BBC, you will need to show you can score without living by the three and have a balanced scoring attack. PW, you also need balanced scoring combining spacing, cuts and timely threes. Both teams can play “D”, it will come down to who shuts down on “D” and executes on offense. I think PW is on a mission to make a statement, as BBC has current bragging rights. I am picking PW in a tight one, 3 points or less and maybe OT!

Game Recap:

Prestige Worldwide came out victorious as a close first half became more of a blowout in the second half. Prestige picked up the defense and hit their shots in half number two as BBC struggled to put the ball in the hoop. A few Josh Folk three’s made the score more respectable, but the outcome was never in doubt. Caleb Helmer(16), Luke Sundquist(12) and Andrew Black(10) paced the PW offense while Folk(16) was the only BBC player in double figures.

9:00am

(2)Saline Wild Wings-61 V (7)Ball Handlers-26

My Prediction:

Wild Wings should be able to “handle” the Ball Handlers in this one, even without one of its top players. Ball Handlers, play “D”, slow down the pace of the game and work inside out. SWW, get out in transition, drive to the hoop/finish and pressure all over the court. SWW will need to get out to a fast start, BH needs to slow it down. Wild Wings get it done with a double-digit victory.

Game Recap:

Saline Wild Wings took care of business in ending Ball Handlers season. SWW was at full power roster-wise, as all eight players scored. Ball Handlers battled from the start and made it a game early before falling victim to SWW’s athleticism. CJ Carr led the winners with 22 points while Ian Furlong hit for 12 points in a losing effort for Ball Handlers.

10:00am

(1)Doc Deans-67 V (8)The Strawhats-44

My Prediction:

1 V 8 can always be that “upset special”. I do not think there is much to worry about on DD’s part, they just need to execute, get out to a lead and have the bench finish it up. Hats, great performance last week, and Z-Mill had a great game, but I do not see him repeating that kind of game. Thus, you need to find others to score and clamp down on “D”. DD, power inside, drive to the hoop and can some threes. Also, make sure all of your players are on the roster!! DD takes this one by double figures.

Game Recap:

Doc Deans got the win in this one as they executed on both ends of the floor, while The Strawhats battled in their last game of the season. Hats hit some threes in the second half to keep the game interesting, although the outcome was never in doubt. DD offense was led by Charlie Schroeter, Sam Jane and Evan Grill, who all scored 13 points. Solomon Rodriguez(15), Zach Miller(12) and Justin Burton(11) paced the Hat’s scoring attack.

11:00am

(3)DatWay Academy-43 V (6)Soccer Moms-41

My Prediction:

DatWay is coming off a loss(kinda) last week and Soccer Moms is coming off a victory(albeit over Fresh Meat). This one could be interesting as both teams lost close games to Prestige(kinda). Offensively, DA needs to translate pressure “D” into points, dominate inside and hit some timely three’s. SM will need to have balanced scoring(as usual), handle pressure and also hit some timely three’s. Defensively, DA needs to pressure the ball, stay out of foul trouble and contest perimeter shots. SM, deny the post, take away the dribble drive and rebound. DatWay will get it done in this one with a potential 10+ point victory.

Game Recap:

Soccer Moms gave DatWay Academy all they could handle in this game! DatWay could not pull away to get into their bench as SM used their usual balanced scoring(eight of nine players scored) to keep the game close until the end. Soccer Moms used effective basket cuts to get open layups as the DA defense got face cut with regularity. While SM used a balanced scoring attack, DA only had four players score. DA was paced offensively by Gavin Mesman(15), Will Fowler(14) and Caden Winston(12). Liam Belote(14) was the only SM player in double digits.

Round #2(Assuming my picks are correct!!)

12:00pm

(1)Doc Deans-47 V (5)Prestige Worldwide-31

My Prediction:

Doc Deans should be fresh for this one after an early day victory, whereas if I picked correctly, Prestige will be coming off a hard-fought win. Advantage to DD, rested, or PW tested?? DD has scoring options at all three levels with their bigs inside, players that can get to the rim and shooters. PW will need to get to the rim, hit some big threes, pass well and keep their spacing. Defensively, I feel PW is a better defensive team, not so much in ability, but effort. DD, if you play with effort on the defensive end of the floor, this will not be very close. BUT, you have to prove you can do that. I am picking DD in this one, but if they do not “wall up”, it may be closer than you think. DD by 8-10, no matter who they play.

Game Recap:

Prestige Worldwide could never get on track offensively in this one as Doc Deans cruised to the victory and a spot in the finals. PW did battle as Ryan Bloch canned three 3’s in the second half to keep it interesting, but it was not enough to make it a close game. DD were paced offensively by Sam Jane’s 15 points, while Luke Masters hit double figures with 11 points. Ryan Bloch scored 13 points in the season-ending loss for Prestige.

1:00pm

(3)DatWay Academy-39 V (2)Saline Wild Wings-34(OT)

My Prediction:

Saline Wild Wings have been up and down all season. Half of my prediction losses are in games they played(1 loss/1 win), making this a harder pick. Without Carr, they will struggle offensively, unless Laurio and Tousa light it up. Defensively, SWW has been inconsistent all season. DatWay has some offensive weapons inside and out and can get to the rim. Defensive MVP Sam Frush leads the league in steals(unsubstantiated stat), and if DA can pressure the ball, deny the post and rebound they will be tough to beat. I am picking DatWay to move on to the finals with an 8+ point win.

Game Recap:

Well, since Carr was there I knew this would be a game. In a highly contested game that went back and forth, it came down to a last shot to determine who was going to the finals, eventually. Will Fowler got fouled on a three-point attempt as the buzzer went off with DatWay down two points. After hitting the first free throw and missing the second, Fowler canned the third to send the game to OT. DA got a spot in the finals with a five-point OT win. DA was led by Will Fowler’s 21 points while Roman Laurio(13) and CJ Carr(12) hit double digits for SWW.

Round #3(Finals)

2:00pm

(3)DatWay Academy-49 V (1)Doc Deans-48(OT)

My Prediction:

IF I got the right picks, here is the final. If not, my picks may have gotten teams angry. No matter, if this is the game, here we go. These two teams have wanted to play each other all season, so here is your chance!

Both teams have all three levels of scoring(post play/get to the rim guys/shooter dudes), so the question here is who can put it all together against a high-quality opponent? Defensively, DD has not put it all together yet this season, but have they needed to?? DA plays great defense on the perimeter, but they have to keep the big guy out of foul trouble. Who steps up on “D” in the post? Some intangibles: the depth on each squad and foul trouble. In my opinion, DD can go up to 9 deep using their full roster with a pair of bigs, multiple ball handlers and shooters. DA can go 7 deep with one big, some ball handlers and shooters. IF DD can get DA in foul trouble, huge advantage, or IF DA can pressure and get turnovers without fouling, huge advantage. This should be a close game with maybe an OT or two. With all factors considered and if my previous predictions were correct, I am picking Doc Deans to be the 2022 Saline HS Rec BB Champions!

Game Recap:

My prediction perfection ended as DatWay Academy won this overtime thriller(OT, I did predict)!! DatWay had to play back-to-back OT games with an already thin bench, but the bench was a little thinner in the finals as some players started to cramp. With a starter or two on the bench, DA subs came in and helped to will their team to a championship. Doc Deans battled inside(Luke Masters-14 points), outside(Kieran Dean-12 points on four 3’s) and getting to the rim(Sam Jane-12 points), but it was not enough as the gritty DA team held on for the win. DatWay’s Caden Winston(17 points) and Gavin Mesman(13 points) paced the offense with Mesman hitting for the winning points at the line. Bob Butler(9 points) and Will Fowler(8 points) also chipped in with key points in the Datway Championship.

Stully’s Prediction %(SPP)

Last Week 6-1 .800 Overall 37-5 .880

FINAL STANDINGS:

Team Record Point Differential

Doc Deans 9-1 +190

DatWay Academy 8-2 +135

Saline Wild Wings 7-2 +219

Prestige Worldwide 5-4 +75

Soccer Moms 4-4 +42

Big Baller Company 4-4 +12

Ball Handlers 2-6 -79

The Strawhats 2-6 -117

Unsigned Free Agents 1-6 -135(Did not qualify for tournament)

Fresh Meat 0-7 -344(Did not qualify for tournament)

FINAL POWER RANKINGS:

DatWay Academy Doc Deans Saline Wild Wings Soccer Moms Prestige Worldwide Big Baller Company Ball Handlers The Strawhats Unsigned Free Agents Fresh Meat

CHAMPIONS:

REGULAR SEASON: Doc Deans

TOURNAMENT: DatWay Academy

Dear players/coaches,

I want to thank you for your efforts this season in making this the best HS Rec BB league in the state of Michigan!! Your hard work and cooperative efforts make my Saturday mornings enjoyable. To the captains, thank you for organizing your teams and being a leader. To the seniors, some of you that are 4-year participants, thank you for your outstanding play, leadership and best of luck in your future endeavors. To the underclassman, I am looking forward to seeing you next year to continue this basketball tradition!!

Best,

Stully