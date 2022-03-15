Nancy Murray's Paintings at The 109 Cultural Exchange

SALINE, Michigan — The 109 Cultural Exchange will host an exhibition of watercolors by Nancy Murray, March 15–April 13. Murray, a resident of Milan, MI draws inspiration from the natural world and through travel.

The series of watercolors, exhibited under the title “Everyday Life: Finding the Commonplace in Uncommon Places,” is painted from her travels, depicting a blend of culture, commerce and interesting locales. Subjects include a woman guarding sheep in the higher elevations of Peru, a fish market in the Galapagos, life along a river in Guatemala, as well as moments captured in Japan, Scotland, and several islands in the Caribbean.

Murray’s work has been included in “Art Around Saline,” and in the permanent collections of the Chelsea Community Hospital and the Pittsfield Township Hall. She is a signature member of the Great Lakes Plein Air Painters, and president of the Saline Painters Guild.

The 109 Cultural Exchange, located at 109 W. Michigan Avenue between Benny’s Bakery and Smokehouse 52, is a spin-off project of Saline Main Street. The 109 opened at the end of 2019 as a mixed use arts and culture space. Murray’s paintings are the first in a series of juried exhibitions hosted by The 109 during the 2022 season. The juror, John Anderson, was a former member of the city of Saline’s Arts and Culture Committee, where he helped elevate the public awareness of the Bixby Marionette collections. He is serving as the Visual Arts Manager for The 109 through 2023.

A reception will be held Sunday, April 3 from 1–3 PM. Gallery hours are Tues 10–3, Wed 12–5, Thurs 1–5, Fri 12–5, and by appointment.