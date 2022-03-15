Washtenaw Ranks Second Among Michigan's Community Colleges

Long gone are the days when education levels weren't inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college's annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Michigan using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

#7. Lansing Community College (Lansing)

- Niche grade: B-

- Net price: $4,353

#6. Montcalm Community College (Sidney)

- Niche grade: B-

- Net price: $6,619

#5. Kellogg Community College (Battle Creek)

- Niche grade: B-

- Net price: $7,920

#4. North Central Michigan College (Petoskey)

- Niche grade: B-

- Net price: $3,672

#3. Delta College - Michigan (University Center)

- Niche grade: B-

- Net price: $3,866

#2. Washtenaw Community College (Ann Arbor)

- Niche grade: B-

- Net price: $2,250

#1. Kalamazoo Valley Community College (Kalamazoo)

- Niche grade: B-

- Net price: $4,778

Originally published by Stacker.

The article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.