Saline MI
3-17-2022 11:29am

County Announces Weekly Road Work Schedule. Here Are the Local Projects.

Washtenaw County's weekly road work schedule includes several projects in the Saline area, including:

  • Augusta, York, Saline townships. Intermittent lane closure for forestry. Until March 31.
  • Pittsfield Township. Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd. Intermittent lane closure. Until April 1.
  • Pittsfield Township. Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd. Intermittent lane closure. Until April 1.
  • Saline, York townships. Hartman Rd, west of Maple Rd. Intermittent lane closures. Until March 23.
  • York Township. Judd Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Moon Rd. Daytime road closure. Until March 23.
