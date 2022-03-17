3-17-2022 11:29am
County Announces Weekly Road Work Schedule. Here Are the Local Projects.
Washtenaw County's weekly road work schedule includes several projects in the Saline area, including:
- Augusta, York, Saline townships. Intermittent lane closure for forestry. Until March 31.
- Pittsfield Township. Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd. Intermittent lane closure. Until April 1.
- Pittsfield Township. Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd. Intermittent lane closure. Until April 1.
- Saline, York townships. Hartman Rd, west of Maple Rd. Intermittent lane closures. Until March 23.
- York Township. Judd Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Moon Rd. Daytime road closure. Until March 23.