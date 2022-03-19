Saline Craft Show Returns Saturday

Over 150 creative craft persons, showcasing their most recent and exceptional work, from throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota and Wisconsin will travel to this 24th annual show Saline Spring Craft Show, held from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Saline Middle School, 7190 North Maple Road.

Crafters’ wares will include seasonal decorating décor, baskets, jewelry, tole painting, folk art, quilting, primitives, stained glass, floral, ceramics, clothing (children’s and adult), wood, toys, silk and dried flowers, candles and furniture. All of these products are designed, made and displayed by the individual crafters and available at affordable prices. These made-in-Michigan products are custom made. Many of these items are “one-of-a-kind” selected through the jurying process. All artists will be present and available to customize and personalize their works.

This event is much more than a craft show.

Other events and activities include:

concessions,

Peter Cottontail visit & photo, 10 am-2 pm,

free caricature of children from 10am-2pm

children’s arts & crafts. Children’s activities will be held in the cafeteria from 10am-2pm.

Throughout the show, students and athletes of Saline High will be present at concession stands, and other activities. This school activity will serve as a moneymaking activity for the organizations at the high school to promote citizenship and leadership at their school. The show benefits student youth groups in the district including Tennis & Wrestling teams, Cross Country and Saline Area Schools Historic Preservation Foundation.

Admission charge is $4. Saline Schools has available free parking spaces and is completely handicap accessible. No strollers please. There are no shuttles for the spring show.

Here's a sampling of the craft show exhibits:

