Cross, Loveland and Pellerin Recognized for Excellence in Leadership and Academics at Kalamazoo College

More than 300 students were recognized Friday, November 5, during the annual Honors Day Convocation for excellence in academics and leadership at Kalamazoo College. Students were recognized in six divisions: Fine Arts, Modern and Classical Languages and Literatures, Humanities, Natural Sciences and Mathematics, Social Sciences, and Physical Education. Recipients of prestigious scholarships were recognized, as were members of national honor societies and students who received special Kalamazoo College awards. Student athletes and teams who won Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association awards also were honored.

Isabella Cross of Saline earned Honors Day recogition in the Natural Sciences and Mathematics Division. Cross earned the NSF S-STEM PRIME Scholars Program.

Jack Loveland of Saline earned Honors Day recogition . Loveland was named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.

Calder Pellerin of Saline earned Honors Day recogition . Pellerin was named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.

