New Exhibit at the 109 | Sandra Difazio's “Visual Impressions of Michigan"

SALINE, Michigan — The 109 Cultural Exchange will host an exhibition of oil paintings by Sandra Difazio, April 18–May 18.

Difazio paints en plein air, in locales throughout the state, where she focuses on the effects of shifting light and shadow within the environment. Her exhibition,“Visual Impressions of Michigan,” captures urban scenes, farms, fields, lakes, rivers, and shore lines of the Great Lakes. “Plein air painting gives me the opportunity to feel the environment and attempt to translate what I experience. The complexity tests my ability to think things out.”

Difazio’s work has been included in “Art Around Saline,” and has appeared in numerous juried and solo exhibits throughout Michigan. She has been a member of Ann Arbor Women Artists, Oil Painters of America, the Great Lakes Plein Air Painters Association, and the Saline Painters Guild.

The 109 Cultural Exchange, located at 109 W. Michigan Avenue between Benny’s Bakery and Smokehouse 52, is a spin-off project of Saline Main Street. The 109 opened at the end of 2019 as a mixed use arts and culture space. Difazio’s paintings are the second in a series of juried exhibitions hosted by The 109 during the 2022 season.

A reception will be held Sunday, May 1 from 1:30–3 PM, as part of a Gallery Walk in downtown Saline, that includes an exhibition of pastel artists at Whitepine Studios, 141 E. Michigan Avenue.

Gallery hours are Tues 11–3, Wed 12–5, Thurs 1–5, Fri 12–5, and by appointment.

For further media inquiries, please contact John Anderson 202-821-2314, or art.at.the109@gmail.com

To learn more about the artist, please visit www.sandradifazio.com