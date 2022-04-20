Be Bloomin’ means it’s Spring in Downtown Saline!

So grateful to think that temps are getting warmer and our downtown hanging flower baskets… last year they really did splash a ton of color from our lamp posts! It’s one of those things that we absolutely enjoy when we’re here. Our Design Team works with KBK Garden Center every winter to get our flowers growing on, and it really is a sweet effort.

And so this is how we roll to make those flowers spill over our sidewalks! Be Bloomin’ is a fundraising campaign to help provide these colorful flowers in hanging baskets that breathe beauty, color and life into our downtown each and every spring and summer. Our petunia pots can be seen all along Michigan Avenue and Ann Arbor Street, from the 4 corners outward.

If you love seeing these flowers adorn our city center and want to be part of making it happen, you can sponsor one for $100 a basket! The fee goes directly into the flowers fund. By participating, you will receive a sponsor plaque with a personalized inscription. These plaques are placed on our lampposts beneath each hanging basket, and as a sponsor you are invited to dedicate one with the name of a loved one, a business or a group!

And, you are even welcomed to select a specific location for your plaque — we will do our level best to get it as close as possible to your desired spot!

Saline Main Street sponsors the Be Bloomin’ Flower Basket Campaign with support from the City of Saline. Our collective goal is to create pride and greening in the Downtown Saline community through beautification efforts supported by engaging our residents and business owners.

Download a registration form here with details for your plaque tribute!

You may donate online via Paypal by clicking HERE — or by mailing in a check along with the form to Saline Main Street, 109 W Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI 48176. Be sure to write ‘BeBloomin’ in the memo area and include contact information for the plaque.

Thank you! 🌺🌸🌞