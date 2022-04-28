Skip to main content
Saline
40° and clear
Share Your News
News
Calendar
Community
Locations
Advertise
About
Register
Log In
Register
Log In
News
Calendar
Community
Locations
Advertise
About
Saline
Ann Arbor
Ypsilanti
Milan
Share Your News
Support Local News and The Saline Post
Donation Options
Supporter : $5.00 USD - monthly
Friend : $10.00 USD - monthly
Supporter : $50.00 USD - yearly
Friend : $100.00 USD - yearly
Advocate : $100.00 USD - monthly
Saline MI
4-28-2022 1:30pm
SWWC Summer Camps
Brian Puffer
Contributor
Image
Register @
https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/
I'm interested
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Replies
More from Saline
Saline
Thu. Apr 28 2022
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Apr 29 - Sunday, May 1
Your weather for this weekend in Saline
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Thu. Apr 28 2022
SWWC Summer Camps
Saline Community Ed is partnering with South and West Washtenaw Consortium to offer Career & Technical Summer Camps. https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/
Brian Puffer
Contributor
Brian Puffer
Contributor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Thu. Apr 28 2022
Saline Planners Grant Two Recommendations for Marijuana Dispensary on Mickey's Dairy Twist Site
Plans for a marijuana dispensary at the current site of Mickey's Dairy Twist took to steps forward at the City of Saline Planning Commission meeting Wednesday.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline Weather
Thursday April 28
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High:
54°
Low:
26°
Wind:
5 mph ESE
Chance of snow:
6%
Saline
Thu. Apr 28 2022
SOFTBALL: Saline Overruns Ypsilanti, 22-0
The Saline varsity softball team improved its record to 5-5 by defeating Ypsilanti 22-0 Wednesday.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Thu. Apr 28 2022
BASEBALL: Saline Splits Doubleheader at Monroe
Saline's varsity baseball team split a doubleheader at Monroe Wednesday, losing 4-3 and winning 6-0.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Thu. Apr 28 2022
Saline Alum Christopher Zupi, Enjoyed NASCAR and High School Football, Loved His Kids and Grandchildren
Christopher Michael Zupi, age 59, passed away peacefully Monday, April 25, 2022 with his family at his side.
Robison Bahnmiller Funeral Home
Contributor
Robison Bahnmiller Funeral Home
Contributor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Wed. Apr 27 2022
PRESS RELEASE: Washtenaw Community College Holds The Line On Tuition
Tuition for in-district students at Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will remain frozen for the fifth consecutive year.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Wed. Apr 27 2022
Saline Grad Alexa Stern Inducted to The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Alexa Stern of Saline, Michigan, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Wed. Apr 27 2022
Finding the Alteration: A Cold Case Investigation in Saline
The 1981 murder of Mary Alice Ellicott has been a cold case for decades. But it's far from "cold" anymore.
Karen Holt
The Saline Post
Karen Holt
The Saline Post
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Wed. Apr 27 2022
More Masks Returning in Saline Classrooms Due to COVID-19 Outbreaks
More students will be strapping on masks around Saline Area Schools this week.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Wed. Apr 27 2022
City of Saline Planners to Consider Marijuana Dispensary for Mickey's Dairy Twist Property
The City of Saline Planning Commission meets Wednesday to consider two proposals related to a marijuana dispensary on the Mickey's Dairy Twist property.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Wed. Apr 27 2022
PRESS RELEASE: Truck Hero Helps Raise Nearly $30,000 for Saline Area Social Service
Thanks to the community and Truck Hero, Inc., close to $30,000 was raised during the March Donation Match Challenge for Saline Area Social Service
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
>
MI
>
Washtenaw County
>
Saline
Get your business noticed in Saline
Advertise