5-31-2022 10:40am
Here's This Year's Lineup for the Saline Salty Summer Sounds Music Series
And the bands played on!
The Salty Summer Music concert series in downtown Saline is crossing US-12 to play on North Ann Arbor Street this season. The concerts are presented by Saline Main Street and the Ann Arbor-Saline Music Center.
The free concerts take place from 7-9 p.m., Thursdays, June 16-Aug. 18.
Here's the lineup
- June 16 - Ann Arbor-Saline Music Center youth bands showcase.
- June 23 - Vinyl Underground classic rock
- June 30 - Queen's Revenge with special guest Mermaid Beam.
- July 7 - Geezer with special guest, Brinlee Way
- July 14 - Pajamas jam band
- July 21 - Ndah Hogan Quartet Jazz
- July 28 - Ariel, Zoey & Eli
- Aug. 3 - BileeBob Techno
- Aug. 10 - Diga-A-Pony Beatles
- Aug. 18 - Saline Fiddlers