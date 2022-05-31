Saline MI
5-31-2022 10:40am

Here's This Year's Lineup for the Saline Salty Summer Sounds Music Series

The Saline Fiddlers perform Aug. 18 on North Ann Arbor Street.

And the bands played on!

The Salty Summer Music concert series in downtown Saline is crossing US-12 to play on North Ann Arbor Street this season. The concerts are presented by Saline Main Street and the Ann Arbor-Saline Music Center.

The free concerts take place from 7-9 p.m., Thursdays, June 16-Aug. 18.

Here's the lineup

  • June 16 - Ann Arbor-Saline Music Center youth bands showcase.
  • June 23 - Vinyl Underground classic rock
  • June 30 - Queen's Revenge with special guest Mermaid Beam.
  • July 7 - Geezer with special guest, Brinlee Way
  • July 14 - Pajamas jam band
  • July 21 - Ndah Hogan Quartet Jazz
  • July 28 - Ariel, Zoey & Eli
  • Aug. 3 - BileeBob Techno
  • Aug. 10 - Diga-A-Pony Beatles
  • Aug. 18 - Saline Fiddlers
