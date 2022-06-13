Smokehouse 52 BBQ Has Closed Its Doors in Downtown Saline

Saline/Chelsea MI (June 11, 2022) There is nothing worse than closing the chapter on a beloved small business. We came to Downtown Saline bringing our best recipes and a steady hope that we would be here for the long haul. Despite many strong efforts and innovations to support our recovery in the wake of the pandemic, and the shared loyalty of our customers and close advocates – we have decided the best move is to focus our efforts on our catering and events division, along with our commissary kitchen.

Sunday June 12th was Smokehouse 52’s last day as a restaurant in Downtown Saline.

We sincerely hope that folks know how much we have appreciated their patronage at our BBQ restaurant through thick and thin! During our highest moments here, we met and worked with some of the best! We couldn’t ask for more wonderful regulars and visitors. We loved our employees and everyone who stepped in the door. We will always cherish memories of our dad (Phil #1) playing acoustic guitar – and all the incredible evenings inside and out listening to music and enjoying the company of Salinians. We will never forget the faithful patrons who showed up to eat outside in the freezing cold of winter or the hot sun of summer. We will always hold heartfelt memories of the people who filled our Smokehouse 52 tables – and the servers, kitchen staff and managers who made it happen!

There have been so many great people who carried on our tradition of setting folks up with good, wholesome, delicious food and for that we are deeply grateful.

We do hope you will join us for cocktails and food at Rickhouse 12 at 107 W Michigan Avenue when we open! We honestly believe that our home in Downtown Saline lives on with this new venture and we really can’t wait to begin this new journey. Please stay tuned!

And thank you for a great run. It’s been a pleasure to serve you.

– Phil and Jenn Tolliver