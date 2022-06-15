Cooper, Heisler Make Dean's List at Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA, OH -- The following local students have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.

Cecilia Cooper of Saline, a graduate of Saline High School majoring in instrumental performance, and Jason Heisler of Saline, a graduate of Saline High School majoring in public relations, made the Dean's List.

