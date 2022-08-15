Startling Crash on Ann Arbor Street Sends 2 People to the Hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on North Ann Arbor Street that startled residents on the normally quiet city street.

Shortly before 2:15, emergency workers from the Saline Police Department, Saline Area Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Ann Arbor Street, just south of Bennett Street.

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said the at-fault driver was southbound approaching Bennett Sreet as the light was turning from red to green. The driver suffered a minor medical incident, which caused him to swerve into oncoming traffic. he struck a pickup truck and a Mazda. Despite causing substantial damage to the vehicles, the people in the vehicles suffered only minor injuries.

The 77-year-old drive of the Kia Sportage and the 76-year-old driver of the pickup truck were transported to the hospital. The 81-year-old driver of the Mazda declined treatment according to Chief Radzik.

The vehicles were towed by No Bull Towing and Manchester Towing.

Radzik said that alcohol, drugs and speed were not factors in the crash, which brought many Ann Arbor Street residents out of their homes.

Jim Hoeft has lived on Ann Arbor Street for a long time.

"I've lived here 45 years and I've never seen anything like this out here before," Hoeft said. "It's a little scary."

It was also scary for Janice Jenkins. Her daughters were playing in the yard in front of their home. She heard a boom and assumed it was the familiar sound of a truck hitting the divot in the road in front of her home. Then she heard another boom, followed by screeching brakes and a crash. She ran outside and saw smoke and then saw that her children were safe in front of their home. By this point, people were out of their vehicles assessing the damage and the neighbors had all come outside to investigate the commotion. She called 911 - and there had already been several calls reporting the crash.

"It's unbelievable. There were pieces of cars right up in our front yard, and I just kept thinking that if my kids were a little closer to the road, that could have been a dangerous situation," Jenkins said.

While the scene was unlike anything the neighborhood residents had recently seen, neighbors also said they've frequently noticed vehicles speeding over the posted 25-mph limit.