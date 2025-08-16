Wacker Chemical Corporation Receives Wildlife Habitat Council Certification
Pittsfield Township Supervisor Trish Reilly attended the Wacker Chemical Corporation's recognition ceremony in Ann Arbor where the company received Wildlife Habitat Council certification.
This prestigious award underscores Wacker’s strong commitment to environmental stewardship, particularly through its Pollinator Garden and Bluebird Projects.
Picture above are Michael Cannaert, Wacker Chemical Corporation Environmental Manager; Trish Reilly, Pittsfield Charter Township Supervisor; Craig Lyon, Pittsfield Charter Township Economic Development
Administrator; Dr. Christoph Kowitz, Wacker Chemical Corporation President & CEO.
More News from Saline
- Top 7 Saline XC Boys and Girls at the Time Trials Here's a look at the top performers in the SHS XC Time Trials
- Pittsfield Township Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Playscape Equipment Improvement at Marsh View Meadows Pittsfield Township officials are excited to reveal the new playscapes and gym equipment additions to Marsh View Meadows Park!