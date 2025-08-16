Wacker Chemical Corporation Receives Wildlife Habitat Council Certification

Pittsfield Township Supervisor Trish Reilly attended the Wacker Chemical Corporation's recognition ceremony in Ann Arbor where the company received Wildlife Habitat Council certification.

This prestigious award underscores Wacker’s strong commitment to environmental stewardship, particularly through its Pollinator Garden and Bluebird Projects.

Picture above are Michael Cannaert, Wacker Chemical Corporation Environmental Manager; Trish Reilly, Pittsfield Charter Township Supervisor; Craig Lyon, Pittsfield Charter Township Economic Development

Administrator; Dr. Christoph Kowitz, Wacker Chemical Corporation President & CEO.

