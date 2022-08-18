Annie & Rod Capps Bringing New Music to Stony Lake Brewing Friday Night

Acoustic Routes Concerts and Stony Lake Brewing, 447 E. Michigan Ave., are welcoming The Annie and Rod Capps Trio to Saline Friday night at 8 p.m. for an exciting night of music and high-gravity ales.

Annie and Rod have done it all, from rock to musical theater. While they draw from a wide range of genres and influences, what comes out is a hybrid sound all their own -- songs about broken things and poignant little ponderings delivered with a rootsy vibe, a touch of twang and a soulful groove.

They will be armed with an arsenal of new songs, and they will be joined on stage by guitar and mandolin virtuoso Jason Dennie.

Reserve your seats online at Stony Lake Brewing’s website.

Tickets are $15 and 100% of admission goes to the artists.

Come early and visit the Pita Delight food truck, which will be onsite from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.