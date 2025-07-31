WCC launches new programs, freezes tuition for Fall

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will welcome the 2025 Fall Semester with five new programs designed to meet workforce needs, while keeping in-district tuition frozen.

WCC offers flexible scheduling across 143 programs, including 50 fully online, helping students launch rewarding careers or transfer to a bachelor’s program.

This fall, five new degrees and certificates join the lineup, featuring associate degrees in Engineering Technology and Construction Technology, as well as a Semiconductor & Battery Manufacturing Advanced Certificate.

Classes begin August 25, with later start-dates that offer the same material at an accelerated pace. Four starts for the 2025 Fall Semester are:

Session I, August 25

Session II, September 17

Session III, October 1

Session IV, October 18

Students may enroll for admission or register for classes online. Registration remains open until the evening before the first session of each course, with deadlines varying based on the course format and length.

Student Welcome Center staff members are available to assist with applications, registration and to answer questions for current and future students, as well as parents, high school counselors and teachers.

Low Tuition & Scholarships

WCC’s tuition is again frozen at $99 per credit for in-district students, among the lowest in the state. Multiple types of scholarships and financial assistance are available. Visit WCC’s Financial Aid webpage for information.

Academic Programs

WCC’s five new academic programs are pathways toward in-demand careers.

Construction Technology – Associate in Applied Science (APCONT)

This 60-credit associate degree provides students with a hands-on pathway for entering the construction industry. Courses align with specific skill sets required for a variety of construction tasks, including exterior framing, interior finishes, mechanical systems and advanced masonry. Students will gain experience with production processes, advanced construction techniques and the interpretation and application of building codes. This program helps students prepare for the Michigan State Builder's License Exam. Students will earn three credentials:

Associate of Applied Science in Construction Technology (APCONT)

Construction Technology I Certificate (CTCON1)

Construction Technology II Advanced Certificate (CVCON2)

Engineering Technology – Associate in Applied Science (APETCH)

This 60-credit program provides students with the technical expertise and hands-on skills needed for immediate employment in high-demand fields such as industrial electronics and semiconductor and battery manufacturing. The curriculum emphasizes applied engineering principles and real-world problem solving, with courses in mechatronics, robotics, CNC machining and more. The program offers transfer options for students who wish to pursue bachelor’s degrees in related fields at one of WCC’s partner institutions, ensuring a smooth transition to advanced education. Two concentration areas with embedded certificates are:

Industrial Electronics Concentration – Students will develop skills in mechatronics and industrial automation and will earn the additional Industrial Electronics Technology certificate.

– Students will develop skills in mechatronics and industrial automation and will earn the additional Industrial Electronics Technology certificate. Semiconductor & Battery Manufacturing Concentration – Students will develop skills in robotics and electronics manufacturing and will earn the additional Semiconductor & Battery Manufacturing and Robotics Technician certificates.

Semiconductor & Battery Manufacturing – Advanced Certificate (CVSBMF)

(Currently awaiting approval for financial aid eligibility; students may enroll)

This 18-credit standalone certificate program is designed to prepare students for high-demand careers in the semiconductor and battery industries. This program will provide hands-on training in semiconductor fabrication, battery assembly, testing and quality control, with a focus on emerging technologies in electric vehicles (EV) and renewable energy storage. Students will develop technical skills required for roles in advanced manufacturing. With connections to local industry partners and the opportunity to earn industry-recognized certifications, graduates will be equipped to enter a rapidly growing field with strong career prospects.

Advanced Auto Body Repair – Advanced Certificate (CVAUB2)

This 12-credit advanced certificate is designed for students who have completed the foundational Auto Body Repair (CTAUBR) program and wish to deepen their expertise in specialized areas of the field. This certificate focuses on advanced techniques and skills, providing hands-on training in critical industry areas, and is part of the Transportation Technologies Associate Degree (APOETT). Students can declare the degree and receive both the foundational and advanced certificates, along with the Associate's degree, upon completion of the program. Meet with a divisional advisor or faculty to determine the best approach according to your goals.

Education Paraprofessional – Certificate (CTEDPP)

(Currently awaiting approval for financial aid eligibility; students may enroll)

This 16-17 credit program prepares students for immediate employment as a paraprofessional in PK-12 classrooms or to work with school-age children in before- or after-care programs. Special education, math and literacy teaching practices are emphasized. Students who want to earn an Elementary Education Transfer Associate in Applied Science may apply the total hours of this certificate program towards that degree. Requirements may vary among colleges so students should meet with elementary education advisors early in their studies.

What: 2025 Fall Semester

When: Classes begin August 25, with three later start dates offered throughout the semester.

Online: Learn more

Call: (734) 973-3543

Email: go2wcc@wccnet.edu

