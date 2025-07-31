7-31-2025 5:47pm
Mild and Dry Summer Weekend Forecast
Has it been a bit too hot lately? Too wet? Well, your prayers have been answered.
Weekend weather: Friday, Aug 1 - Sunday, Aug 3
Friday
Sunny, with a high of 77 and low of 58 degrees. Sunny for the morning, partly cloudy during the afternoon, cloudy for the evening, clear overnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high of 79 and low of 53 degrees. Sunny for the morning, clear overnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high of 79 and low of 58 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear overnight.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
