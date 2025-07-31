Meet Saline Superintendent Rachel Kowalsky

Rachel Kowalski, the new Saline Area Schools Superintendent, will be at several community events throughout to get to know the community.

Last night, Kowalski's's booth was busy at Saline Main Street's Salty Summer Sounds Concert in downtown Saline.

Here are few more chances to meet Kowalski:

Saline Summerfest, 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 9, at Henne Field.

Saline Community Fair, Aug. 27, at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.

Saline Farmers Market, Sept. 6, West Henry Parking lot, downtown Saline.

