Cheers to Salt Springs Brewery on 10 Years

In the photo above, Ed Brosius and Keith Cummings clink glasses outside Salt Spring Brewery in celebration of the brewery's 10th anniversary.

Brosius is one of the founders and owners of Salt Spring Brewery. He is known as the "mad scientist" with more than 30 years of home-brewing experience to go along with experience as a metallurgical engineer.

Cumming, an employee since day one, is the assistant general manager of the operation.

Photos of the grand opening by Bob Conradi for The Saline Post.





More News from Saline