What to do in Saline: Ribs Night, Roughton Concert, Paranormal Cirque, Farmers Market, Neon Market and Much More

12 things to do this weekend: Friday, Aug 1 - Sunday, Aug 3

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Aug 1 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more… [more details]

Two of a Kind: Case of the Missing Book - Fri Aug 1 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

"The Case of the… [more details]

Ribs Night at TCSL - Fri Aug 1 5:00 pm

Tri County Sportsmen's League

Hot off the grill ribs will be served from 5 pm until 7 pm (or until sold out, whichever comes first).Enjoy either the 1/2 rack dinner at $20 or the 1/4 rack dinner at $15 which will include ribs served with sides of baked beans, coleslaw and corn bread.Hot dog dinners with chips and sides will be available for kids 12 and under at a cost of $5.

Public is welcome.

[more details]

Isaac Roughton Performs - Fri Aug 1 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Grab a drink and see Saline's own Isaac Roughton perform music at Carrigan Cafe. Hear covers from 6-7:15, and at 7:30, hear Isaac Roughton perform a full set of brand-new original music with a small band.

There is no cover fee for this show. Food and drink are available for purchase [more details]

Paranormal Cirque at The Briarwood Mall - Fri Aug 1 7:00 pm

The Briarwood Mall

Cirque Italia is now presenting:

“PARANORMAL CIRQUE!”

ONE OF THE BEST THRILLING EXPERIENCES!!!

Coming to Ann Arbor, MI from August 1st – 4th

Are you ready Ann Arbor? Do you love thrilling, wicked, sexy, or even dangerous things? Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a MATURE audience!

This innovative horror story features different shades of sexy… [more details]

Flower Sound Bath - Fri Aug 1 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Celebrate the beauty of FLOWERS with this FLOWER themed sound bath! Join Rob Meyer-Kukan for this sound bath meditation where he will use singing bowls, gongs, and more to create a gentle soundscape perfect for deep relaxation and peace.

This collaboration is done with Ypsilanti's We Adore Flowers!

Each participant will make their own bouquet of flowers to take with them when they leave the sound bath.

Yoga mats and one yoga blanket are provided for each attendee. Please bring any… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Aug 2 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Music returns to the market this week with one of our very favorites: the MacDonald Brothers! They will be in the Activities Tent from 10am-noon playing classic rock, country, and blues.The treasure hunt animal will be the squirrel!

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon at 100 S Ann Arbor St parking lot #4 from 8am-noon in historic downtown Saline for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality crafts that the area has to offer… [more details]

Fence Dedication - Sat Aug 2 11:00 am

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

The Friends of the Saline River invites you to the Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve to commemorate the installation of their parking lot fence, planned and built by Boy Scout Ridge Lapage. [more details]

Bluegrass Jamboree - Sat Aug 2 2:00 pm

Historic Webster Village

Join the Webster Township Historical Society for an afternoon and evening of pickin’ and finger lickin’ that the whole family will enjoy! Live music, food, ice cream, building tours, games for kids, all-day open bluegrass jam session (all experience levels welcome).*Chairs are limited; guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.*1:30: Village opens. Enjoy building tours, food and beverage trucks, ice cream, children's activities, banjo and mountain dulcimer maker guest talks, all-day… [more details]

Neon Night Market - Sat Aug 2 5:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

THE NEON NIGHT MARKET:

A FAMILY-FRIENDLY RAVE & SHOPPING EXPERIENCE COMING TO ANN ARBOR 💫

The Neon Night Market is at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds on August 2 from 5pm-12am, offering a night of music, art, and interactive experiences You will find a curated vendor village, workshops, kids activities, muralists, live music, a Silent Disco, face painting, Food trucks, Mocktail bar, giveaways, and more.$5 entry- Kids 10 and under are free.

Grab the whole fam and come on out! We hope to see… [more details]

Spur of the Moment Horse Show - Sun Aug 3 8:30 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Spur of the Moment Horse Club hosts its last show of the season at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds Sunday morning.Main Arena Judge is Kaity Shattuck.Trail Arena Judge is Jeanna Michalek [more details]

Big Day at Mill Pond Park - Sun Aug 3 12:00 pm

Mill Pond Park

Unite Community Church of Washtenaw hosts The Big Day at Mill Pond Park from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.They promise a free fun-filled, family-friendly day.It includes hot dogs, cotton candy, balloon artists, inflatables and more.No pets. [more details]

