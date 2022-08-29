SWIM & DIVE: Saline Girls Dive Into Action at Huron Relays

The Saline High School swim and dive team kicked off their season Friday at the Huron Relays at Ann Arbor Huron High School.

Saline took sixth in the eight-team event featuring some of the top schools in the state. Saline finished with 250 points. Pioneer won the event with 420 points, 16 more t

han Northville. Saline finished with 252 points.

The event began with diving. The Hornets took first place.

Scores were not made available and are not reflected on Meet Mobile.

Saline placed fourth in the first swim event - the 200-yard medley relay. Angelina Sanna, Ellerie Brunty, Samantha Bullard and Megan Socha finished in 1:53.73 seconds.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Ana Sirbu, Bullard, Socha and Sanna took fourth in 3:45.64.

In the 400-yard IM relay, Macy Ahrens, Stefania Lopiccolo, Brunty and Izzy Whalen took fifth in 4:42.33.

The team of Bullard, Sanna, Sirbu and Joann Oyemba placed fourth in the 200-yard butterfly relay, finishing in 1:54.99.

Saline's top team suffered a disqualification in the 200-yard backstroke. The Hornets' top finishers were Catherine Su, Kelsey Altevogt, Kelsey Tikkanen and Alexandria Hartlem, who finished 12th.

In the 800 freestyle relay, Macy Ahrens, Oyemba, Nora McGillicuddy, and Whalen placed sixth in 8:59.5.

In the 200-meter breaststroke relay, the team of Socha, Brunty, Ahrens and Sirbu finished third in 2:10.96.

In the day's final event, the team of Oyemba,, McGillicuddy, Victoria Weeden and Alex Lillie placed seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

For more photos from the swim meet, visit The Saline Post's Smugmug photo gallery.