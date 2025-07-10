Health Wise: Finding Peace in the Sunshine: Mindfulness Practices for Summer Mental Health

As the days grow longer and the pace of life slows with the heat, summer offers a perfect opportunity to reconnect with yourself and practice something deeply restorative: mindfulness. Mindfulness is simply the practice of paying attention, without judgment, to what is happening right now. Done consistently, it can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, increase emotional regulation, and improve overall well-being.

Why Mindfulness in Summer?

Summer naturally invites a slower rhythm. The warmth, nature in full bloom, and extended daylight hours offer ideal conditions to pause, breathe, and reconnect. Amid vacations, backyard barbecues, and warm evening strolls, this season provides sensory-rich experiences—crashing waves, rustling leaves, the scent of fresh-cut grass—that encourage you to be fully present.

Here are five simple ways to weave mindfulness into your summer days:

1. Mindful Mornings Outside

Start your day outside with a cup of tea or coffee, or another drink or snack of your choosing. Sit in silence for five minutes and take in the sensations around you: the warmth of the sun, the sounds of birds, the scent of the air. This grounding practice can set a calm tone for your entire day. Each day holds infinite potential.

2. Barefoot Grounding

Walking barefoot in grass, sand, or soil, a practice known as “earthing “or “grounding” connects you physically to the earth and mentally to the present. Try doing this for a few minutes each day to calm your nervous system and reduce stress.

3. Savor Summer Flavors

Summer fruits and veggies are bursting with flavor. Try a “mindful eating” practice by slowing down during a meal or snack. Notice the colors, textures, and tastes of each bite. Eat without screens or distractions and let the simple act of nourishment be a meditation. Eating outside with nature can also provide a great experience.

4. Mindful Movement

Swap your indoor workouts for walking, biking, or yoga outside. Focus on your breath and how your body moves. Let your attention drift from your thoughts to the feeling of the breeze on your skin, the sounds of nature at the park, or the rhythm of your steps. Let nature become both your gym and your sanctuary.

5. Sunset Reflections

Use summer’s beautiful sunsets as a natural invitation to reflect. Sit quietly for a few minutes as the sun goes down and ask yourself: What did I notice today? What am I grateful for? Journaling afterward can deepen the experience and help track your emotional well-being over time. If you’re the creative type, drawing, writing, or making music with feelings and inspiration can feel very centering.

Mindfulness does not require perfection—it just requires presence. Even if you only have five minutes, using summer’s natural rhythm to slow down and tune in can have a powerful impact on your mental health. So, this summer, give yourself permission to be fully here. Breathe in the warmth. Watch the clouds drift. Listen to nature. Let yourself be where your feet are. Your mind and your body will thank you.

P.S. If your summer isn’t turning out how you had hoped, do not hesitate to reach out to a professional for support! Summer is often a time when mental health professionals tend to have a “lull” in their schedule and therefore have appointments more readily available.

