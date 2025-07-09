Saline Township Board Can't Overturn Special Land Use, Gets Updates on Roads, Jupiter and Invenergy

The Saline Township Board can't address residents' concerns about the township's approval of a special use that allows a trucking business in a residential neighborhood.

The planning commission had approved the special use at a meeting Tuesday - reportedly against the recommendation of its planning consultant.

A few residents planned to address the issue Wednesday night at the township board meeting, hoping the board might overrule or reverse the decision. But the township board doesn't have the authority to reverse the planning commission on special land uses.'

"You don't have anything over it. That is a Planning Commission decision. Under the provisions of the zoning ordinance special land uses are solely within the purview of the planning commission," Attorney Fred Lucas.

That's different from many other matters in which the planning commission recommends action to the board.

That news was surprising to many on board, including Trustee Tom Hammond. He's also on the planning commission and he was the one who made the motion to approve the trucking business special use. Even Hammound's motion, he said, was to recommend the action to the board.

Lucas said the issue could be appealed in the courts.

A resident spoke out against the special land use.

"I don't know if any one of you would like that (trucking) outfit outside your house when you're sitting for breakfast or dinner or trying to sleep," she said.





Andelina Farms Update

Brandon Guest said there are about 45 single-family homes to close, including 10-12 currently being built. Single-family building should be done in early 2026 and the multifamily homes should be done this year.

MIHomes is looking to reduce its bond with the township as it nears completion.

Treasurer Jennifer Zink said she's been fielding calls from residents who aren't happy about the water bills. Guest said residents who've had sod installed this year have been running sprinklers and have been surprised by their bills.

The development has a private water supplier. Guest told Zink concerned residents should be directed to MIHomes.

Trustee Tom Hammond asked about solar panels in the development. Guest said homeowners' associations are not permitted to ban solar panels on roofs in the subdivision.

Dan Cabage, engineer for Fleis & Vandebrink, said his team would soon be out doing a punch list for the entire project, phases 1-3.

Jupiter Power Update

At Tuesday's meeting, the planning commission voted to approve the special land use for Jupiter Power's battery energy storage facility in the township. The 100-megawatt energy storage project will connect to ITC's existing Dorset substation between Schill and Dell roads.

"We're excited to work with (Fire) Chief Sperle and the township on our additional conditions to our approval as we move forward," said Emily Alspaw, a senior director at Jupiter.





Invenergy Update

Plans for a 150-megawatt solar development in the township haven't gone as smoothly. Trustee Hammond said the planning commission will have a public hearing Aug. 5. The key issue is the setbacks. The township currently requires a 600-foot setback for solar. Invenergy has asked for 300 feet. Hammond said 300 feet would be in line with the setbacks of the planned Jupiter facility.

Fire Board

Trustee Hammond said it was a quiet Saline Area Fire Board meeting. He said the big news was at the City of Saline, which had its assessment of fire and emergency services released.

"I haven't look at all of it yet, but I think we're going to continue as before, with thre three townships and the city having a partnership," Hammond said.

Saline Township Cleanup

The Saline Township Cleanup, open to Saline township residents, will take place at the township hall from 8 a.m. until 1:55 p.m. The Township has contracted with Stevens to bring two trucks. Once the trucks are full, the event will end, so it's recommended people arrive early.

People must provide proof of residency or ownership of property. They must unload their own vehicles.

Tires will be accepted. Each residence will be allowed to dump four tires from a passenger vehicle, on the rim or after rim, and two tractor tires. They will take two semi-truck tires, two oversized tires and four skid tires.

Sexton Update

Sexton Beth Music updated the board on efforts to maintain Benton Cemetery, Oakhill Cemetery and Union Cemetery.

She said vegetation in the cemeteries has become overgrown, with some of the growth covering stones.

The township budget allocates $10,000 for mowing each year, and an additional $4,000 for other maintenance.

She said she had a resident contact her about buying a plot at Oak Hill and decided against it because of its current state.

More progress has been made at Union Cemetery, which is closer to her home, and she's been able to trim trees and remove growth.

She said with the aging boomer population, it's "important to maintain these spaces so residents are confident there will be a place to rest."

One member of the public said the township had always put the projects out to bid and had mowers every season. She said the 4H clubs volunteered to clean up the cemeteries for years. The practice disappeared during the COVID pandemic.

Music said Mark Stevenson surveyed Benton Cemetery and found three dead Maple Trees. he provided a $4500 estimate for removing the threes and stumps.

Roads Update

Bill Wagstaff updated the board on plans to maintain the gravel roads. There are several projects:

Grass Road

Dell Road (north and south)

Roehm Road

Maple Road, from Mooreville to Willow Road.

Township Supervisor Jim Marion said the plan looked good to him.

Flagstaff said he would be meeting with with Washtenaw County Road Commission engineer Nate Murphy to update plans on replacing the Grass Road Bridge. The bridge is due for another inspection. A project could be teed up for 2027. The county has learned that the project will require a permit from EGLE. There may be additional outside funding for the work.

