Saline Firefighters Limit Housefire on Sycamore Court

Firefighters from the Saline Area Fire Department knocked down a blaze in the 500 block of Sycamore Circle Tuesday morning.

The SAFD was dispatched to a house fire at 7:32 a.m. Dispatch advised that the homeowner was in the house and the homeowner was reporting smoke in the home.

Chief Jason Sperle said on arrival firefighters saw smoke showing from the second floor. One person was unaccounted for, so Chief Sperle requested the call be upgraded to a box alarm, which brought mutual aid from Pittsfield Township.

Firefighters entered the home and conducted a search, discovering that everyone was out of the home. Firefighters found a fire in the stove vent that had spread to nearby contents on the countertop and wall.

There were no injuries, and fire damage was limited to the kitchen.

The SAFD was assisted by the Saline Police Department, Huron Valley Ambulance, and the Pittsfield Township Fire Department.

