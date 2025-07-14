Drinkmate LLC Moving to Former Flatout Location in Saline Industrial Park

Get ready to welcome the bubbliest member of the Saline business community.

Drinkmate will be moving to its new headquarters at 1422 Woodland Drive, the former home of Flat Out Bread.

A grand opening welcoming is planned for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 26. It will be attended by Mayor Brian Marl and other local dignitaries.

Drinkmate is a leading home beverage carbonator. Its proprietary home carbonation system allows users to carbonate any cold beverage, not just water. Drinkmate is available in more than 20 countries and innovates with products that are eco-friendly, versatile and easy to use, said Kristyn Ristaino, Global Director of Marketing and International Sales.

"Drinkmate selected Saline as the new home for its headquarters due to the city’s strong support for innovation, business growth, and community values," Ristaino said. "With its strategic location and welcoming environment, Saline offers the ideal foundation for Drinkmate’s continued expansion in the U.S. and globally."

Drinkmate manufactures its product in Taiwan and China. The Saline location will be Drinkmate's headquarters and warehousing and distribution facility.

Drinkmate expects to open with 15 employees at the Saline location.

The company, currently in Ann Arbor, plans to move its headquarters to Saline in August.

You can order Drinkmate products on Amazon.com and other national retailers.

The building was sold for $2.6 million to Hurlley LLC, owned by Douglas Wang, in March.

