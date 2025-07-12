Michigan Celtic Festival Opens at Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds
Song, dance, food and crafts highlighted the Michigan Celtic Festival at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds Friday.
(Gallery below)
The festival continues Saturday. Here's the schedule:
10:00 am - GATES OPEN
ANN ARBOR SWORD CLUB EXHIBITIONS (all day & evening) - East of Highland Games
BODTKER IRONWORKS DEMONSTRATIONS (all day & evening) - Building F
CELTIC BREEDS IN THE STABLES OPEN -Building E
HIGHLAND DANCE COMPETITION - Building G
IRON BEAR CARVINGS DEMONSTRATIONS (all day & evening) - Building F
JERIC STUDIOS GLASSWORKS DEMONSTRATIONS (all day & evening) - Building F
LONGBOTTOM LEATHER CRAFT DEMONSTRATIONS (all day & evening) - Building F
MAKER'S ALLEY OPEN (all day & evening) - Building C
MARKETPLACE OPEN (all day & evening) - Building C
SOCIETY FOR CREATIVE ANACHRONISM (all day & evening) - Main Gate
RING OF STEEL ACTION THEATRE & STUNT TROUPE (performances on the hour) - North of Building D
DETROIT FIGHT CLUB (all day & evening) - North Encampment
10:30 am
FESTIVAL PARADE LED BY MASSED PIPE & DRUMS
IRISH GUITAR WORKSHOP – Sessions Tent
11:00 am
OPENING CEREMONY – Killarney Stage
11:30 am
SALINE FIDDLERS – Dublin Stage
TIN WHISTLE WORKSHOP – Sessions Tent
HIGHLAND DANCE CHOREOGRAPHY COMPETITION - Building G
Noon
BEER GARDEN OPEN - Pavilion B
HIGHLAND GAMES BEGIN (all day)
SHANNON LEE – Red Dragon Stage
DETROIT FIGHT CLUB - North Encampment
WEE FOLKS OPEN (closes at 5:00 pm) - Building E
12:30 pm
ARDAN IRISH DANCE PERFORMANCE – Dublin Stage
HUGH THE KILTED MAGICIAN – Wandering about
1:00 pm
GLEN ERIN PIPE BAND - Pipers Circle
IRISH REPERTORY THEATER – Killarney Stage
JIM VALLEY'S SHEEP HERDING DOGS - Main Gate
MOTOR CITY IRISH DANCE PERFORMANCE - Dublin Stage
1:30 pm
CROSSBOW - Red Dragon Stage
TRADITIONAL MUSIC SESSION - Sessions Tent
IRISH CEILI DANCING - Dublin Stage
PREMIER HIGHLAND DANCE COMPETITION - Building G
1:45 pm
FORT WAYNE PIPE & DRUM - Pipers Circle
2:00 pm
CORGI RACES BEGIN (every 10-15 minutes, all afternoon) - The North Arena
TRY AN INSTRUMENT PETTING ZOO - Foyer C-D
2:30 pm
MOTOR CITY IRISH DANCE - Dublin Stage
FLINT SCOTTISH PIPE BAND - Pipers Circle
3:00 pm
ROANE - Red Dragon Stage
GLEN ERIN PIPE BAND - Pipers Circle
JIM VALLEY'S SHEEP HERDING DOGS - Main Gate
WHISKER WARS – Killarney Stage
3:15 pm
CABAR FEIDH PIPE BAND - Pipers Circle
3:30 pm
COMMONWEALTH DANCE COLLECTIVE PERFORMANCE & WORKSHOP - Dublin Stage
UILLEANN PIPING - Sessions Tent
4:00 pm
GRAND RAPIDS & DISTRICT PIPE BAND - Pipers Circle
4:30 pm
CROSSBOW - Red Dragon Stage
FIDDLE WORKSHOP - Sessions Tent
WEE FOLKS PARADE – Starts at Building E
5:00 pm
JIM VALLEY'S SHEEP HERDING DOGS - Main Gate
MASSED BANDS - Pipers Circle
SEA SHANTY SINGALONG - Dublin Stage
5:30 pm
CELTIC SINGING & MUSIC WORKSHOP - Sessions Tent
6:00 pm
IRONWOOD - Red Dragon Stage
LEIM IRISH DANCE PERFORMANCE & WORKSHOP - Dublin Stage
HANDS ON HURLING - Pipers Circle
PARTICIPATORY YARD GAMES - North Arena
7:30 pm
BROTHER CROWE – Red Dragon Stage
9:00 pm
WAKEFIRE – Red Dragon Stage
10:30 pm
ROANE – Red Dragon Stage
11:30 pm - LAST CALL IN THE BEER GARDEN
More News from Saline
- Health Wise: Finding Peace in the Sunshine: Mindfulness Practices for Summer Mental Health Mindfulness activities to make the most of summer and to improve your mental health.
- Saline Township Board Can't Overturn Special Land Use, Gets Updates on Roads, Jupiter and Invenergy Here's what the Saline Township Board Discussed Wednesday..