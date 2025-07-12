Saline MI
7-12-2025 1:48am

Michigan Celtic Festival Opens at Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Song, dance, food and crafts highlighted the Michigan Celtic Festival at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds Friday.

The festival continues Saturday. Here's the schedule:

10:00 am - GATES OPEN

ANN ARBOR SWORD CLUB EXHIBITIONS (all day & evening) - East of Highland Games

BODTKER IRONWORKS DEMONSTRATIONS (all day & evening) - Building F

CELTIC BREEDS IN THE STABLES OPEN -Building E

HIGHLAND DANCE COMPETITION - Building G

IRON BEAR CARVINGS DEMONSTRATIONS (all day & evening) - Building F

JERIC STUDIOS GLASSWORKS DEMONSTRATIONS (all day & evening) - Building F

LONGBOTTOM LEATHER CRAFT DEMONSTRATIONS (all day & evening) - Building F

MAKER'S ALLEY OPEN (all day & evening) - Building C

MARKETPLACE OPEN (all day & evening) - Building C

SOCIETY FOR CREATIVE ANACHRONISM (all day & evening) - Main Gate

RING OF STEEL ACTION THEATRE & STUNT TROUPE (performances on the hour) - North of Building D

DETROIT FIGHT CLUB (all day & evening) - North Encampment

10:30 am

FESTIVAL PARADE LED BY MASSED PIPE & DRUMS

IRISH GUITAR WORKSHOP – Sessions Tent

11:00 am

OPENING CEREMONY – Killarney Stage

11:30 am

SALINE FIDDLERS – Dublin Stage

TIN WHISTLE WORKSHOP – Sessions Tent

HIGHLAND DANCE CHOREOGRAPHY COMPETITION - Building G​

Noon

BEER GARDEN OPEN - Pavilion B

HIGHLAND GAMES BEGIN (all day)

SHANNON LEE – Red Dragon Stage

DETROIT FIGHT CLUB - North Encampment

WEE FOLKS OPEN (closes at 5:00 pm) - Building E

12:30 pm

ARDAN IRISH DANCE PERFORMANCE – Dublin Stage

HUGH THE KILTED MAGICIAN – Wandering about

1:00 pm

GLEN ERIN PIPE BAND - Pipers Circle

IRISH REPERTORY THEATER – Killarney Stage

JIM VALLEY'S SHEEP HERDING DOGS - Main Gate

MOTOR CITY IRISH DANCE PERFORMANCE - Dublin Stage

1:30 pm

CROSSBOW - Red Dragon Stage

TRADITIONAL MUSIC SESSION - Sessions Tent

IRISH CEILI DANCING - Dublin Stage

PREMIER HIGHLAND DANCE COMPETITION - Building G

1:45 pm

FORT WAYNE PIPE & DRUM - Pipers Circle

2:00 pm

CORGI RACES BEGIN (every 10-15 minutes, all afternoon) - The North Arena

TRY AN INSTRUMENT PETTING ZOO - Foyer C-D ​

2:30 pm

MOTOR CITY IRISH DANCE - Dublin Stage

FLINT SCOTTISH PIPE BAND - Pipers Circle

3:00 pm

ROANE - Red Dragon Stage

GLEN ERIN PIPE BAND - Pipers Circle

JIM VALLEY'S SHEEP HERDING DOGS - Main Gate

WHISKER WARS – Killarney Stage

3:15 pm

CABAR FEIDH PIPE BAND - Pipers Circle

3:30 pm

COMMONWEALTH DANCE COLLECTIVE PERFORMANCE & WORKSHOP - Dublin Stage

UILLEANN PIPING - Sessions Tent

4:00 pm

GRAND RAPIDS & DISTRICT PIPE BAND - Pipers Circle

4:30 pm

CROSSBOW - Red Dragon Stage

FIDDLE WORKSHOP - Sessions Tent

WEE FOLKS PARADE – Starts at Building E

5:00 pm

JIM VALLEY'S SHEEP HERDING DOGS - Main Gate

MASSED BANDS - Pipers Circle

SEA SHANTY SINGALONG - Dublin Stage

5:30 pm

CELTIC SINGING & MUSIC WORKSHOP - Sessions Tent

6:00 pm

IRONWOOD - Red Dragon Stage

LEIM IRISH DANCE PERFORMANCE & WORKSHOP - Dublin Stage​​

HANDS ON HURLING - Pipers Circle

PARTICIPATORY YARD GAMES - North Arena

7:30 pm

BROTHER CROWE – Red Dragon Stage

9:00 pm

WAKEFIRE – Red Dragon Stage

10:30 pm

ROANE – Red Dragon Stage

11:30 pm - LAST CALL IN THE BEER GARDEN

RING OF STEEL FIRE SHOW

