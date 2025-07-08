Daryl Wiedmann, GM Retiree, Loved Spending Time With Grandchildren, Working With Horses

Daryl Robert Wiedmann of Ypsilanti, Michigan passed away peacefully at the age of 70 with family by his side. He was born December 8, 1954 and died at 1:27am on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Daryl is survived by his loving Mother, Eleanor Wiedmann; his 4 loving children, Jackie (Ryan) Vanderbilt, Rebecca (Willie) Crawford, Rob (Renee) Wiedmann, Caty (Nick) Slayton; and twelve grandchildren, Marissa (Nathan) Wiedmann, Jasmine Crawford, Emily (Denver) Jackson, Kaitlyn (Ryan) Nastepniak, Hayley (Aidan) Bautell, Dylan Wiedmann, Andrew Vanderbilt, Braydon Wiedmann, Evan Wiedmann, Nathan Vanderbilt, Autumn Wiedmann, and Colton Wiedmann; and multiple Siblings Ken (Janice) Wiedmann, Darlene (Keith) Worrell), Beverly Saunders, Carolyn (Kevin) Cook, Steven (Linda) Wiedmann, Sharon (Gary) Angstadt, and many nieces and nephews.

Daryl was preceded in death by his Father, Norwin Leon Wiedmann, Brother, Norwin David, “Normy” Wiedmann, Sister-in-law Sandy Wiedmann, Niece Colleen Wiedmann, Brother-in-Law Larry Saunders, Uncles Edward and Raymond Wiedmann and Aunt Lucille Magle.

Daryl graduated from Faithway Baptist High School in 1973 and attended Faithway Baptist College until 1975. He worked at the General Motors Hydramatics facility for 30 years and he retired in 2005. After his retirement, he was the most full of joy while spending time with his grandchildren. Some of his favorite activities with his grandkids were: taking them fishing, going for a ride in the tractor wagon, playing marbles, or watching Home Alone 2.

Daryl also enjoyed listening to country music and the Irish Rovers. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed working with his horses on Munger Road. He also liked watching the Beverly Hillbillies or old John Wayne westerns, playing pool, and tinkering around in his garage.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, July 10, 2025 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Friday, July 11th from 12:00 P.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 1:00 P.M. Pastor Keith Worrell will officiate the service. Following the service, burial will take place in the Lodi Township Cemetery in Saline. Following the burial, a luncheon will also be held at the New Arbor Bible Church, 8318 Carpenter Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197. Memorial contributions in Daryl’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association – Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Road, Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48033. To leave a memory you have of Daryl, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

