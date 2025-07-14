Family Man Ronald Tucker, Air Force Veteran, Was a Project Manager at Compuware

Ronald Laurence Tucker, age 79, of York Township, Michigan passed away on Friday, July 4, 2025 at home.

Ron was born May 8, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan, to Gerald and LaVerne Tucker. After serving in the Air Force, stationed in Japan during the Vietnam War, Ron returned home where he met and married the love of his life, MaryAnn.

He returned to Michigan State University to complete his Bachelor’s degree in accounting, and passed all sections of the Certified Public Accounting (CPA) exam on his first attempt. Ron worked in Public Accounting for many years, later working as a Project Manager at Compuware for over 18 years, before retiring at age 70.

Outside of work, he was a family man first, and focused on his wife, children, grandchildren, and dogs. Ron was an avid reader, often going through a book a day, and enjoyed keeping his yard and home beautiful all year long.

He is survived by his loving wife MaryAnn, children Ron (Miranda) Tucker II, Sean (Maureen) Tucker, and Shelby (Matt) McCready, and grandchildren Ashton Tucker, Lily (Tony) Perez, Jackson McCready, Lex McCready, and Colin Tucker, and his beloved labrador retrievers, Ellie and Z. In lieu of services, Ron’s wish was to be cremated and have his ashes scattered with his wife’s ashes in the future. To leave a memory you have of Ron or to sign his guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

