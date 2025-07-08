Perfect Scenario Event Venue Debuts Community Space in Saline

A new event space is set to open this week in Saline. Perfect Scenario, located at 984 E. Michigan Avenue at The Oaks shopping plaza, recently held an open house to allow the public to tour the facility and imagine all the possibilities.

The venue includes a performance stage, tables and seating, a children's and infants play space, a gift shop, and an outdoor picnic area. When owner Jenni Roby first saw this vacancy, she began envisioning the many uses, including concerts, teen nights, karaoke nights, and line dancing.

“Once I got into this space, I thought ‘I can do so much for the community here.’”

Roby’s staff includes Mel Desloover, event manager, and Lisa Johnson, Operations Officer. Roby has also hired local youth who will help at events and fill roles such as child helpers, set up and clean up crews, and more.

“I was trying to figure out what needs we do have in the area. I realized that there are a lot of high schoolers who need to work outside their extracurriculars. I now have 16 high schoolers that work here, and I work around their schedules so they can make money and succeed in other parts of their life,” she said.

Roby has also added a community gift shop where local vendors and artists can sell their products.

“We’re trying to incorporate all aspects of the community. We’ve reached out to local restaurants because we want to support them as well. We can use them for catering, and that gives them more business.”

Roby hopes to make this a one-stop party destination that will anticipate and accommodate the needs of the clients.

“You don’t just book the space. You book our team. We do all the set up, tear down and clean up. We use your caterer for you, your cake for you. It just depends on what you want. We will create it for you. We’re very modular. We can change anything in this space.”

“This place is for teens and parents and adults who want a space they can go to that is family friendly,” Roby said. “They can bring their kids to a concert, and it’s a safe space.”

The grand opening will take place on July 11, with Art in the Park for children in the outdoor picnic area during the day. In the evening, there will be food and a performance on the stage by the local band Ultraphonics. The concert starts at 7PM, and admission is $20 at the door.

For more information, visit: itsperfectsc25.com or call 734-316-7132

