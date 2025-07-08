Board Debates Accommodations for Candidates

On Monday, July 14, the Saline Board of Education has a special meeting to discuss applicants for the open board position created by the resignation of Brad Gerbe, who resigned to take a teaching in the district.

The applicants are Ryan Davidson, Nathan Hansen, Luke Schmerberg, Christy Lilley, Kelly Van Singel, Marco Celsius Magbitang and Julie Kelley.

One of those candidates, however, perhaps the one most known to the school community, is Kelley, who this year retired as a fourth and fifth grade teacher. Kelley will be on a long-planned trip and is unable to attend the meeting and unable to attend by Zoom or a phone call due to the time difference.

Kelley had offered to interview at the end of Tuesday's board meeting - but the board declined that offer. By a 3-2 vote, the board voted to only interview candidates on July 14 but allowed it may considered all candidates during deliberations.

Trustees Tim Austin and Jason Tizedes argued for interviewing Kelley Tuesday. Trustees Michael McVey, Darcy Berwick and Jennifer Steben voted to limit the interviews to Monday.

Berwick, McVey and Steben decided that since the calls to the community for a board member stipulated all candidates would be interviewed July 14, that the board ought to stick to it.

"I don't think altering the process would speak well of us," Berwick said.

McVey said that Trustee Lauren Gold's absence also factored into his decision not to interview Kelley Monday. McVey said Gold had made special arrangements to attend the July 14 meeting.

Austin said board policy stipulates the board shall interview all interested candidates. Tizedes said the board should accommodate her. He said that her offer was an example of stepping up and showing how much they want to serve.

McVey said he was interested in trying to accommodate Kelley until hearing the objections of board members. McVey added the motion that stated all candidates may be considered.

McVey noted that the board faced a tight timeline. Failure to appoint a replacement within 30 days would kick the decision to the Washtenaw Intermediate School District.

The board is expected to deliberate and choose a candidate at Monday's meeting.

While she won't interview with the board, she made a case for herself during public comment.

"I am a person of integrity. I listen thoughtfully. I seek diversity of thought. I think critically. Ultimately, I am compelled to make decisions that are in the best interests of others," said Kelley, who also said the board would benefit from the experience of an educator. "With Trustees Miller and now Gerbe, the K-12 teaching contingent on the board, having left the board, I think now more than ever, my first-hand understanding of how classrooms run, how our staff functions, and how our students thrive, would be an invaluable addition to this already amazing board."

She presented board members with packets including her resume and endorsements.

More News from Saline