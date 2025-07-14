8 Days Before the Deadline, Harmount, Dell'Orco and Halsch Have Filed to Run for Saline City Council
Three citizens have filed to run in the November election for Saline City Council, with the deadline approaching.
Jenn Harmount is the only incumbent who has submitted her nominating petition thus far.
Tramane Halsch and former councillor Jim Del'Orco have also submitted petitions that were verified by Clerk Terri Royal.
Incumbents Jack Ceo and Chuck Lesch have not submitted their petitions.
At least two other residents pulled petitions. They are Miri Wiedner and Matthew Aungst. Royal said another unknown individual has pulled a petition.
The seats currently held by Harmount, Ceo and Lesch are open in the November election.
The deadline to submit nomination petitions is 4 p.m., July 22.
More News from Saline
- Nate Hansen Selected to Fill Void on Saline School Board The Saline Board of Education selected Nate Hansen to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Brad Gerbe.
- Drinkmate LLC Moving to Former Flatout Location in Saline Industrial Park Drinkmate will be moving to its new headquarters at 1422 Woodland Drive, the former home of Flat Out Bread.