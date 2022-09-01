Sofia Talvik - Sweden's North Sea Siren - Returns to Stony Lake Brewing on Sep. 8

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, Swedish-born singer-songwriter Sofia Talvik is barnstorming across the country in her RV once again, including a special night of music on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Stony Lake Brewing in Saline.

Roots music journal No Depression says her songs are “striking in an effervescent and incandescent sort of way” with the words and music forming a tapestry like the works of Joni Mitchell, Judy Collins and early Marianne Faithfull.

Her take on Americana and folk are undoubtedly influenced by her Nordic roots. Check out Siren Song, Take Me Home and Big Sky Country to judge for yourself.

There may be no better place than the intimate, 50-person listening room at Stony Lake Brewing for these songs, so reserve your seats today at at Stony Lake Brewing's website! 100% of the cover charge goes to the artist.

The music starts at 8 p.m.