Here's Saturday's Schedule for Saline Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest kicked off Friday night in downtown Saline.

The festivities are just getting started. Here's what it looks like Saturday in downtown Saline.

(Courtesy of Saline Main Street)

10 AM | Gates Open at Intersection of Henry Street and S Ann Arbor

Bier Garten (and so much more)!

Free family fun until 5:00 PM

Live music all day long on the Main Stage

Bier Garten opens at NOON.

10 AM – 2 PM | Kinderplatz! on N Ann Arbor Street

Free Fun for Kids Games, art, cool cultural activities!

5 PM – 11 PM | S Ann Arbor Street | Bier Garten

$5 Admission Entrance Fee for 21 and Older (No charge for ages 20 and under!)

TIX GO ON SALE FRI AUG 12th ONLINE HERE.



Shop, dine and dance!

Great lineup of German & domestic brews available.

Festival food vendors, downtown eateries, outdoor service areas with both seated dining and curbside booths, and great shops!

Saturday 4:30 PM | Guten Tag! Deutscher Kleider Pageant and Contest

Register in person at 4 PM. Rock your dirndls and pull on your lederhosen! This year you can win bragging rights for your fashion Fahrvergnügen (AKA strut your stuff) at Saline Oktoberfest! Take part in this all new traditional attire pageant up on the main stage.

8 PM – 11 PM | Live Music with Fifty Amp Fuse

The great awaited return of Fifty Amp Fuse to Saline Oktoberfest! A wedding in 2021 captured the hearts of FAF and prevented them from playing last year. But, we are pleased to announce that THEY ARE BACK!

Fifty Amp Fuse is an award-winning American rock band that has earned a reputation for thrilling our audiences in Downtown Saline — from community events to acoustic shows supporting our small businesses and recovery during and after the pandemic! These guys rock out in many cities across the USA delivering all the best hits past and present while serving as a phenomenal tribute act to the greatest artists of all time. We are SO excited to welcome them back!