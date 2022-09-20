Harp Legend Peter Madcat Ruth’s C.A.R.Ma Quartet Hits Stony Lake Brewing on Friday

Peter Madcat Ruth’s C.A.R.Ma Quartet – the latest project from the Grammy Award-winning harmonica legend – is coming to Stony Lake Brewing in Saline on September 23 at 8 p.m.

Joining Madcat are three virtuoso players from the Ann Arbor area with international reputations -- Grammy-winning tabla player John Churchville, Macpodz founder Brennan Andes on bass and multi-genre singer and guitarist Dan Ripke.

The range of musical influences they bring to the party – from jazz and blues to rock, funk and Indian drumming – brings new perspectives to traditional music and opens the door for some amazing improvisations.

Check out their arrangement of chestnuts like 500 Miles and Walk Right In recorded in 2021 and jam in Bromley Park in Ann Arbor.

Reserve your seats in advance at www.stonylakebrewing.com. The cover is $18 and 100% goes to the artists.