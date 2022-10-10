Scottish Guitar Virtuoso Tony McManus Plays Stony Lake Brewing Thursday Night

Acoustic Routes Concerts is bringing Scottish fingerstyle guitarist Tony McManus – hailed by Guitar Player

magazine as one of the 50 most transcendental guitarists of all time – to Stony Lake Brewing, 447 E. Michigan Ave. in Saline, on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Born Paisley, near Glasgow, Tony draws on traditions from the entire Celtic diaspora – Scotland, Ireland, Brittany, Galicia, Asturias, Cape Breton, Quebec – along with still further-ranging flavors, such as jazz and east European music.

Here are just a few examples of his fiendishly dexterous, dazzlingly original playing:

Kalyana/ Le Tourment

The Sleeping Tune/ Na Gossidich

Lament for the Viscount of Dundee

Long applauded for his uncanny ability to transpose the delicate, complex ornamentation characteristic of traditional bagpipe or fiddle tunes – even the phrasing of a Gaelic song – onto his own six strings, McManus is a pioneering figure in bridging the realms of Celtic music and other guitar genres.

The cover is $20 and 100% goes to the artists. Advance tickets are available online.