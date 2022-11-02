DTE Utility Work Closes Lane on Ellsworth Road Near Carpenter Road Nov. 3

On Thursday, Nov. 3, DTE Gas will close the westbound curb lane on Ellsworth Rd, just west of Carpenter Rd in Pittsfield Township to conduct utility work.

The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route.

The utility work is expected to take approximately one day. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

Sidewalks and crossing signals will not be impacted by this work.