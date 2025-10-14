PRESS RELEASE: South and West Washtenaw Consortium Hold Open House Events at 3 Saline Locations Oct. 21

The South and West Washtenaw Consortium is pleased to invite the community to a public open house showcasing current Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. The event will be held Tuesday, October 21 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at these three Saline Area Schools Locations:

Saline High School, 1300 Campus Parkway, Saline, MI

Building Trades, 202 W. Bennett St., Saline, MI

Huron Valley Beauty Academy, 7025 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, MI

Members of the community are invited to tour the labs, meet instructors and students, and learn more about the proposed CTE millage. SWWC Director, Kara Stemmer, said of the event, “We are excited to open the doors to community members to see the amazing work that takes place in our labs every day. Our instructors collaborate with industry partners to create labs that reflect real-world experiences for our students. By offering these hands-on experiences, our students learn more about their skills and interests so they are better prepared to join the workforce or seek relevant higher education opportunities when they graduate.”

On November 4, voters residing within the Washtenaw Intermediate School District’s service area - including Saline Area Schools- will be asked to consider a 1 mill tax that would support CTE learning experiences from preschool through high school graduation. CTE helps students understand why they learn what they learn from PreK-12. CTE programs open doors to college, careers, and beyond.

If a CTE millage is approved by voters, regional hubs for CTE programs, like the SWWC, will continue to operate, and CTE programs at those sites and across the county would be expanded. Stemmer said, “The passage of the millage would help us maintain industry-standard equipment and curriculum that educate and guide students’ career choices post-graduation. The expanded program opportunities would allow us to serve more students, currently on wait lists.” Millage funds generated would be used in four key ways:

Sustaining existing programs by returning $10+ million to local districts’ general funds.

Maintaining and upgrading existing equipment like tools, machines, facilities, and technology to reflect the latest industry standards.

Launching new programs, like drone and aviation technology, and expanding access to high-demand programs that currently have waitlists, like health sciences and construction trades.

Increasing PreK-12 career exploration opportunities like camps, electives, curricula, and real-world learning experiences.

If a CTE millage is approved by voters, students in preschool, elementary, middle and high school would benefit from sustaining existing and expanding new programs. Washtenaw County’s CTE framework would be from PreK-12, with age-appropriate experiences that build on each other as students grow and learn:

PreK: Wonder – Children utilize play and imagination, sparking curiosity about how the world works.

– Children utilize play and imagination, sparking curiosity about how the world works. Grades K-5: Awareness – Students discover personal interests and a sense of self, expanding their view of what is possible.

– Students discover personal interests and a sense of self, expanding their view of what is possible. Grades 6-8: Exploration – Students explore their interests and skills, and match them to potential career pathways.

– Students explore their interests and skills, and match them to potential career pathways. Grades 9-12: Preparation – Students connect academic content to careers through real-word, applied and experiential learning and plan for their future.

The majority of SWWC’s current operational budget is supported primarily through general funds from the six participating school districts. The millage provides a sustainable funding model without a reliance on one-time grants. The South & West Washtenaw Consortium (SWWC) provides Career & Technical Education (CTE) opportunities to 11th and 12th grade students enrolled in the Chelsea, Dexter, Lincoln, Manchester, Milan, and Saline school districts. Approximately 900 students participate in state-approved CTE programs as they continue to plan and prepare for college and career.

Learn more about the millage or view a pre-recorded Zoom Informational session at www.washtenawisd.org/ctemillage. Learn more about the SWWC at www.theswwc.org.

