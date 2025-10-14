CPKC Holiday Train to Chug Past Milan Nov. 22

We know the date of a burgeoning local holiday tradition.

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City Holiday Train will chug by Milan on the Norfolk Southern Railway late Nov. 22 or early Nov. 23.

The decorated and festive illuminated train makes stops for events and donation collections in Canada and the US, but it does not stop in Michigan. Still, over the years, it's become a tradition for Michigan residents to find a spot along the tracks and watch the train go by.

The train will be in Windsor, Ont., on Erie Street West and Janette Avenue around 5 p.m. This year Smash Mouth and JJ Wilde will perform in Windsor. Organizers will collect money and food for foodbanks.

The train will take the rail tunnel to Detroit, go through customs, and then begin the trek along the US rail. It's often said the train could come by Milan as early as 10 p.m., but last year it rode past Milan at 12:55 p.m.

For more information visit Holiday Train.

More News from Saline